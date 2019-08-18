Jaitley's condition critical, several ministers visit AIIMS

Jaitley, 66, has been put on extra-corporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), which is used for patients whose lungs and heart are incapable of operating on their own.

He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.

Others who visited the hospital on Sunday included Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Himachal Pradesh Governor Kalraj Mishra, RSS Joint General Secretary Krishna Gopal and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited AIIMS on Friday and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati on Saturday. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar flew to Delhi on Saturday and directly went to the hospital from the airport. Among other leaders, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, and Congress leaders Abhishek Singhvi and Jyotiraditya Scindia also visited the hospital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and top BJP leaders have also visited the hospital.