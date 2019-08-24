Jaitley's contribution to public life will be remembered: Sonia

In a statement, Sonia Gandhi expressed deep pain and distress at the untimely passing away of Jaitley.

Condoling his death Sonia Gandhi said, "Jaitley had a long innings as a public figure, Parliamentarian and Minister and his contributions to public life will forever be remembered."

Jaitley, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on August 9, passed away on Saturday afternoon at the age of 66. He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.