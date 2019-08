Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders accompanied the convoy carrying Jaitley's mortal remains in a military vehicle decked with flowers.

The body will be kept at the BJP headquarters till around 2 p.m., and will then be moved to Nigambodh Ghat for the last rites, said party sources.

Jaitley passed away at AIIMS on Saturday due to a prolonged illness. He was 66.