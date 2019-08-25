Jaitley's mortal remains reach BJP headquarters

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart's mortal remains reached the party headquarters in a military vehicle decked with flowers at around 10.58 a.m.<br> <br>Several BJP leaders and family members accompanied the convoy carrying Jaitley's mortal remains.

Senior party leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, paid tribute to Jaitley by offering flowers to his body packed in a red colour casket.

Jaitley's mortal remains were kept at the Central Hall of the BJP headquarters where it will be kept till around 2 p.m., and then it will be moved to Nigam Bodh Ghat for the last rites, said party sources.

Jaitley passed away at AIIMS on Saturday due to a prolonged illness. He was 66.