Jaitley to be cremated at Nigambodh Ghat today

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 : Former finance minister Arun Jaitley's mortal remains will be cremated at Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat on Sunday.

Mortal remains of Jaitley was brought to his residence in South Delhi on Saturday from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he breathed his last.

"From his residence, Jaitley's body will be taken to the BJP headquarters for party workers and the public to pay their last respects. His final journey will begin from BJP headquarters to the Nigambodh Ghat, where last rites will be performed," BJP working president JP Nadda had said.He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Jaitley's family members and that the whole cadre of BJP was with them in this hour of grief.President Ram Nath Kovind had paid tributes to the former finance minister Jaitley at the latter's residence.Several BJP leaders including Home Minister and party's national president Amit Shah and Union Minister Jitender Singh and Dr Harsh Vardhan were among those who had visited Jaitley's residence to pay their last respects.Union Minister Ravi Shankar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia along with his family, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also paid their tributes to the former union minister.The former finance minister passed away, at the age of 66, at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, New Delhi on Saturday. He was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.