"Jaitley's body will reach the BJP office at 10 a.m. on Sunday and thereafter cremation will take place at the Nigam Bodh Ghat at 2 p.m.," a party official said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart's body will be taken to his residence in Kailash Colony from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) later in the day.

Jaitley, 66, was admitted at AIIMS since August 9 and had undergone dialysis on Thursday. He passed away on Saturday after prolonged illness.