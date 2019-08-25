Jaitley was known as 'troubleshooter' of BJP, Modi govt: Thawar Chand Gehlot

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Former Finance Minister late Arun Jaitley was a "troubleshooter" of the BJP and Narendra Modi government during the first term, Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on Sunday said while remembering the BJP stalwart, who passed away yesterday.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment told ANI, "Jaitley successfully handled the responsibility given to him in the party and the government. He had knowledge of the law and when he became the Finance Minister he handled the responsibility successfully."Gehlot further said that to curb black money, Jaitley took the historic step of demonetization and to achieve the objective of one nation, one tax, he played important role in implementing Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the country."I knew him since the 1990s and have worked under his guidance. He had always promoted party workers," Gehlot said."I pray to God that his soul rests in peace and gives strength to his family," he concluded.Jaitley was cremated at Nigam Bodh Ghat in New Delhi today. The former finance minister passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday afternoon due to prolonged illness. He was 66. (ANI)