Jaitley's mortal remains moved to BJP headquarters

New Delhi: The mortal remains of former Finance minister Arun Jaitley were on Sunday morning moved from his residence in Kailash Colony here to the BJP headquarters for people to pay their tributes.

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders accompanied the convoy carrying Jaitley's mortal remains in a military vehicle decked with flowers.

The body will be kept at the BJP headquarters till around 2 p.m., and will then be moved to Nigambodh Ghat for the last rites, said party sources.

Jaitley passed away at AIIMS on Saturday due to a prolonged illness. He was 66.