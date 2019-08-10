Jal Shakti Minister hails AAP's water recharging project

Shekhawat said this while inaugurating a natural water recharging pilot project on the Yamuna floodplains along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP government said in a statement.

Kejriwal's pet project of creating underground natural water reservoirs to conserve rainwater in the floodplains of river Yamuna is the first of its kind in India which aims to solve water woes in the national capital.

Speaking on the occasion, Shekhawat said: "This is a unique experiment. I congratulate you (Kejriwal) and I want this pilot project to be a success. In the coming days, this pilot project can become a Delhi model to be showcased not only in India, but also across the world."

He said the creation of artificial reservoirs will gradually help in water recharge, the statement said. "The success of this pilot project can be a milestone in water conservation and water security," he added. Shekhawat said the availability of water was a big challenge before the entire world and in India's case, it was an even bigger test. "If you leave Antarctica and other glaciers, there is only one per cent drinking water available across the world. Every sixth individual who needs drinking water is an Indian, since India constitutes 18 per cent of the world's population. And if you include cattle in this, the Indian share will go up to 20 per cent," the minister said. The Delhi government thanked Shekhawat for his cooperation.