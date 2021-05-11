Jal Shakti Minister terms floating corpses incident in Ganga as 'unfortunate', asks concerned states to take cognizance

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday termed the incident of corpses found floating in Ganga river in Bihar as "unfortunate" and asked concerned states to take immediate cognizance.



"The incident of corpses found floating in Ganga in Buxar region of Bihar is unfortunate. This is definitely a matter of investigation. The Modi government is committed to the cleanliness 'mother' Ganga. This incident is unexpected. The concerned states should take immediate cognizance in this regard," Shekhawat tweeted.

Around a dozen of corpses were spotted in the Ganga river in Bihar's Buxar on Monday.

"10 to 12 corpses that were seen in Ganga came floating from a distance. It seems these corpses were floating for the last five to seven days. We do not have a tradition of immersing bodies in rivers. We are making arrangements to cremate these corpses," said KK Upadhyay, Buxar Sub Divisional Officer (SDO).

Upadhyay said it is a matter of investigation to ascertain if these corpses come from Varanasi, Allahabad, or any other place. (ANI)