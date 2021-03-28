Jama Masjid Imam appeals to pray indoors on 'Shab-e-Barat'

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) As Covid-19 cases are sharply rising all over the country, the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in New Delhi has appealed people to stay at their homes and offer prayers on the occasion of Holi and 'Shab-e-Barat'. 'Shab-e-Barat' would be celebrated between March 28-29. 'Shab-e-Barat' is called the festival of worship during which many Muslims observe a fast for two days.

The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Ahmed Bukhari, in a video, said: "'Shab-e-Barat' is on March 28 and Holi festival is also falling on that day. The Covid-19 infection also continues to increase at a slow pace. Covid-19 guidelines have been issued as a precautionary measure by the government in Delhi and several other places."

Bukhari said, "I appeal to all the people to avoid congestion on the streets as a precautionary measure and on the occasion of 'Shab-e-Barat', people should offer prayers at mosques in their locality or at homes."

The Shahi Imam had also made similar appeal last year when corona cases had reached at their peak. People are being appealed to stay at their homes due to the threat of Covid-19 infection.

'Shab-e-Barat' is an important festival celebrated Muslims all over the world. They celebrate this festival on the 14th and 15th night of the month of Sha'ban according to the Islamic calendar.

