Jamaat-e-Islami Hind condemns cops role in Jamia, AMU

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has condemned the alleged police brutality in Jamia Millia and Aligarh Muslim University. The organisation has also demanded a judicial probe into Sunday's clashes and action against erring police personnel.

In a statement, JIH President Syed Sadatullah Hussaini said, "Jamaat-e-Islami Hind condemns the brutality unleashed by the Delhi police on the students of Jamia yesterday (Sunday) night. There was unprovoked violence perpetrated on innocent students by Delhi Police who fired indiscriminately, carried out vicious attacks and committed acts of arson under full public view and the media glare. The police barged into the JMI library and beat up students indiscriminately and ruthlessly."

The Jamaat President noted that there are reports of similar violence and vandalism carried out by the UP Police on students in AMU. "We condemn this vindictive action on the student community by the police and hold the government responsible for this deplorable act."