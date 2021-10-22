Jamaat leader pleads guilty to communal attack in B'desh



He made confession on Thursday evening in the court of Chandpur Senior Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Kamaluddin.

In his statement, he also revealed the names of the other persons involved in the incident, said Milan Mahmud, superintendent of Chandpur Police.

A group of the militants attacked the Hajiganj Bazar temple after 8 p.m. on October 13. When the police tried to control the situation, there was a clash with the attackers.