Jamaat-ul Mujahideen aims to spread its op in India: NIA chief

Speaking at the NIA's National Conference of chiefs of the Anti Terrorism Squads (ATS), Modi said the JMB, a Bangladesh-based outfit, has spread its activities in states like Jharkhand, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala in the guise of Bangladeshi immigrants.

NIA Inspector General Alok Mittal added that the JMB has set up 20-22 hideouts in Bangalore and tried to spread its bases in South India from 2014 to 2018.

Mittal said the JMB even conducted a trial of rocket launchers in the Krishnagiri hills along the Karnataka border and was planning to attack Buddhists temples to take revenge for the plight of Rohingiya Muslims in Myanmar.