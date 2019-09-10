Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh terrorist arrested in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu Police arrested a Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist from Thoraipakkam area of Chennai in the early hours on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Asadullah Sk, was arrested from his rented accommodation in Chennai. He hails from Burdwan city of West Bengal.



A case has been registered against him under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including waging war and sedition, said the police.

Asadullah will be produced before the court tomorrow, where his transit remand will be sought. (ANI)

