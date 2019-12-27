Jamia Coordination Committee seeks UP CM's resignation; ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to kin of deceased

New Delhi [India], Dec 27 (ANI): The Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) on Friday gave a memorandum to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel "against the unlawful conduct of the Uttar Pradesh government" and sought the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath "for failing in his constitutional duties".

The committee also sought an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the kin of those who lost their lives during CAA protests and Rs 25 lakh as compensation to those who have been injured during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act.The committee submitted its memorandum through the Resident Commissioner, Uttar Pradesh Bhawan."We representatives of the Jamia Coordination Committee do present before you this memorandum against the unlawful conduct of the Uttar Pradesh government prevalent in the state at present. That it has been widely reported in the media that not less than 67 shops have been seized in the city of Muzaffarnagar alone, over 700 people have been arrested, over 5000 have been adducted," the memorandum said.It said "at least 20 people have lost their lives in the state" and alleged that "more than 21,000 fabricated cases have been registered by the state government".The committee also sought the "unconditional release of all the political prisoners who have been implicated in false and fabricated cases". (ANI)