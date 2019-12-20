Jamia Millia Islamia along with four other metro stations closed: DMRC

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday closed the entry and exit gates of Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur and Jamia Millia Islamia on the instructions of security agencies.

"Of the 285 stations, Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid & Delhi Gate on violet line, Jaffrabad & Maujpur-Babarpur on pink line and Jamia Millia Islamia on magenta line are closed as per instructions of security agencies. The rest of the metro network is operating as per schedule," DMRC stated in a tweet.



Yesterday, entry and exit gates at 20 metro stations including Barakhamba Road, ITO, Munirka and Mandi House were shut at various locations in the city.

The entry and exit gates of some of the metro stations were shut as a precautionary measure due to the protests at various places against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Act seeks to grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

