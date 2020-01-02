Jamia students, artists paint roads outside university in protest against CAA, NRC

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) along with several artists on Thursday painted the streets outside the varsity as a mark of protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).



Students wrote slogans like "You can't impose 144 on our speech, freedom and truth" and "No CAA NRC" on the road.

Since the enactment of CAA on December 12 last year, protests have erupted in various parts of the country including the national capital.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

