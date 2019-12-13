Jamia students' march to Parliament foiled by police

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Delhi Police on Friday evening lathicharged students outside Jamia Millia Islamia and also used tear gas in a bid to scatter the agitating students who were marching to Parliament to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 which has now become a law after being passed in both houses of Parliament.

The march was called by the Left-leaning All India Students Association (AISA) who had also staged a protest against the law at Jantar Mantar. The law was at the time not passed in the Rajya Sabha but was cleared in the lower house.

Hundreds of students had gathered outside Jamia Millia Islamia to mach to Parliament but as the Delhi police started using canes and tear gas, most of students were seen running away. rag/kr