Jamia students came out against CAA to protect secular fabric of country: Arshad Madani

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Arshad Madani on Thursday supported the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said students of Jamia had come out to protect the secular fabric of the country.

"Jamia boys came out to protect the secular fabric of the nation. This is the power of the soul of Shaikhul Maulana who laid the foundation of Jamia that the students of the university could stand against CAA. We feel proud that these students stood for the Constitution," said Madani.He supported the protests across the country against CAA and said these should be peaceful. Madani said that before lending support to protest they were observing whether it will be confined to Jamia Or Aligarh."But when everyone came out irrespective of religion and gender against CAA, we became sure that the secular fabric of the nation will be protected. Until both Hindus and Muslims don't sacrifice for the secular fabric of the nation, our debt to the nation won't be paid, " he said.Madani said CAA and NRC (National Register of Citizens) were against the soul of the constitution."CAA law and NRC is against the soul of the Constitution. There will be a day when NRC will be imposed and it will be doomsday for Muslims. Take Assam, Hindus that were left out in NRC will be given citizenship under CAA but Muslims will not be entertained. Whatever happened to Muslims in Myanmar, will happen to Muslims of Assam, " he said.Asked whether he supports the violence taking place during the protests which have also been rejected by Shahi Imam of Babri Masjid, Madani said: "You must and should protest but it should be carried out peacefully. Let police carry out atrocities, be it lathicharge or detention, do not indulge in violence."He said the Act was keeping one community out and it should be inclusive."Why was there a need to give nationality to those living outside and kick out those living in the country?" he asked.Asked what was wrong with persecuted religious minorities getting accepted in the nation which is their own, Madani said, "Israel says the same. That every Jew across the world is welcomed in the country. The Muslims of India are against CAA." (ANI)