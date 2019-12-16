Jamia students raise slogans against NRC, Delhi Police

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) A day after the violence erupted at the Jamia Millia Islamia here, its students again came out on the roads on Monday, shouting slogans against the Delhi Police and the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Female students shouted slogans of 'Azadi' (freedom) outside the Jamia campus while holding placards reading "No NRC, No CAA".

"NRC se azadi, Delhi Police se azadi, humko chahiye azadi," (Freedom from NRC, Freedom from Delhi Police, we want Freedom)," shouted the students as they protested the police action on Sunday.

Protesters occupied both sides of the roads and their number kept increasing with time, while various politicians including local MLA Amanatullah Khan, and Swaraj Party chief Yogendra Yadav and others joined them. The students have accused the police of entering the Jamia campus and beating up students. Early in the evening, a protest organised against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent when protesters, said to be local residents, set five buses afire and vandalised other vehicles in stone pelting. Residents and commuters in the area were seen running in panic as a raging mob of almost 1,000 people protested against the CAA. Meanwhile, Jamia authorities on Monday announced that they will be filing an FIR on Sunday's campus intrusion and assaults on students by Delhi police, and have demanded a thorough inquiry into the entire episode. anb-rag/vd