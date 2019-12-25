Jamia students stir against CAA continues on Christmas

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Jamia University students continued their protest on the day of Christmas as their stir against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) occurred on the 13th consecutive day.



A day before on Tuesday, a protest march was carried out against the citizenship act and NRC from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar and had a representation of over 50 organisations which had backed the call and joined the march, the Jamia Coordination Committee.

The coordination committee had also said that the ongoing protests have been a timely reminder that the principles of secular democracy are not forgotten by India, even as the state machinery is 'deliberately' ignoring them.

Since the enactment of the CAA on December 12, protests have erupted in various parts of the country including the national capital.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

