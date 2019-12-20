Jamia students to address anti-CAA meeting in Hyd

Hyderabad, Dec 20 (IANS) Ladeeda Sakhaloon Farzana and Aysha Renna, the students of Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi who have became the face of the anti-CAA protests, will share the dais with Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and other Muslim leaders at a public meeting here on Saturday.

United Muslim Action Committee, which is organising the protest meeting, has invited the Jamia students to address the gathering.

During the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Jamia on Sunday, the two girl students stood in front of baton-wielding policemen to save a male friend. The pictures of the Hijab-clad girls went viral on social media.

Saturday's meeting, scheduled to be held at Darussalam, the headquarters of Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), will be addressed by religious scholars and leaders of various Muslim groups, including Jamaat-e-Islami. The organisers have also invited Aman Wadud, a human rights lawyer from Assam, to address the meeting. ms/arm