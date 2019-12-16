Jamia unrest: Priyanka, Prashant Kishor attack Centre

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday trained guns at the BJP for Sunday's alleged police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and other educational institutions.

"Students are being beaten in universities. At the time when the government should go ahead and listen to the people, the BJP government is involved in repressing students and journalists in the northeast, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi," she tweeted.

In another tweet, she alleged that the BJP is "afraid of dissent". She went on to claim, "They want to suppress the voice of the youth of this country. Modi ji, listen to me, these are Indian youths. Their voice will not be suppressed. You have to listen to their grievances, sooner or later."

JDU's Prashant Kishor, who has been taking stands different from his party, has also taken a dig at the Centre. He tweeted a now viral video where a bunch of girls are seen to be protecting alleged rioters, who the police wanted to be handed over to them. Kishor, in sarcasm laced tweet said: "Look at the non-violence, bravery, and professionalism of Delhi Police against the "alleged" law breakers!!" Sunday witnessed a massive police-students face-off in Delhi after residents and commuters in the heart of the national capital ran for their lives as a raging mob of almost 1,000 people protested against the Citizenship Act. abn/aks/skp/