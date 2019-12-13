Jamia varsity students protest over CAA turns violent, 12 cops injured

New Delhi [India], Dec 13 (ANI): Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University staged a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, leaving as many as 12 cops injured here on Friday.

According to police, the protestors pelted stones at policemen who were deployed to control the situation.



South-East Delhi DCP Chinmoy Biswal said that two out of 12 injured policemen were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"Situation in Jamia Milia Islamia University is under control now," Biswal told reporters late at night.

However, it is not known if any student was also injured during the protest.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, provides for citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed from Parliament earlier this week and became an Act with President Ram Nath Kovind giving his assent on Thursday. (ANI)

