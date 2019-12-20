Jamia VC urges students to stay away from rumours

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) The vice chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, on Friday, requested students to stay united against rumours and media distortions.

In her letter to the students, vice chancellor Najma Akhtar assured the students that the university is looking into their demands.

Even as she stressed upon the need for protests to be peaceful, she termed the police entry into the university campus as unauthorised and unfortunate.

"Complaints have been lodged in this regard with the police and the ministry. Rest assured that justice will be provided." the VC's note read.

Jamia Millia Islamia has been in the news since last week for the students' protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Subsequently, on Sunday, police had intruded into the campus and allegedly assaulted students after protests which had turned violent. anb/pvn/skp/