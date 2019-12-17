Jamia violence: Court sends 6 persons to judicial custody for 14 days

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday sent six accused to 14 days judicial custody in connection with the violence, which ensued in the city-state's Jamia Nagar area on Sunday.

The Delhi Police had arrested ten people with criminal backgrounds in connection with the violence. According to police, no student from the Jamia Millia Islamia has been arrested.



A major controversy had broken out after the police personnel resorted to lathi-charge and firing of tear gas shells to deal with the violence during protests against the newly amended citizenship law.

Several educational institutions across the country had come out in support of the students of Jamia Millia Islamia after the incident.

According to Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar, as many as 200 people were injured in the incident, of which many were students of the university.

Akhtar has also said that the university administration will file an FIR against the Delhi Police for forcibly entering the campus and allegedly destroying property. (ANI)

