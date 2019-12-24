Jamia violence: Delhi HC refuses to pass order on plea seeking recovery of damages

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to pass an order on a petition filed by a BJP leader seeking permission to file an intervention application in Jamia Millia Islamia violence matter.

A division bench of Justice D N Patel and Justice C Harishankar did not accede to the request and said: "We will see."



Seeking to file the intervention application, BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay stated that over Rs 20 crore worth of public properties were damaged in the violence and sought it to be recovered from the people who are accountable.

On December 15, clashes had allegedly erupted between the Delhi Police and Jamia students after a protest against the newly-amended Citizenship law turned violent.

After the incident, petitions were moved in the High Court, following which it posted them for February 4 and also issued a notice to the Central government and Delhi Police. (ANI)

