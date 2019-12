New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Monday registered a case against Okhla legislator Amanatullah Khan of the Aam Aadmi Party and one more person in the case of violence here in Jamia Nagar.

According to police, two FIRs have been filed against them in New Friends Colony police station, and Jamia Nagar police station.

The case relates to arson, rioting, damage to government property and obstructing the government work.

