Jamia violence: Youth spotted in CCTV sent to police remand

<br>A CCTV footage revealed that Furqan was holding a can during the violence, which the police said that it contained a flammable substance, apparently used to torch vehicles.

Speaking to IANS on Saturday, Furqan's arrest was confirmed by SIT chief DCP Rajesh Dev. The SIT has been constituted by the Delhi Police Crime Branch to investigate the Jamia violence.

Dev said, "Furqan was arrested in connection with the case registered at Jamia Nagar police station with regard to violence. He was sent to police remand for three days so that the police can question him and remaining miscreants can also be identified. Furqan has identified several miscreants by watching the footage."

Dev told IANS, "Ten separate cases were registered in the violence against the CAA and 102 people, including Furqan, have been arrested so far." During interrogation, Furkan has confessed to his presence in the mob on the day of violence (in Jamia Nagar area). The police have learned that he was an electrician by profession. He was arrested after he was caught on the CCTV spreading violence near a house located on Mata Mandir Road in the Jamia area. He can be clearly seen in the CCTV footage that, in the midst of the mob, Furqan is running around here and there. An SIT official told IANS, "Furqan himself has confessed that he carried flammable substance in a can. Evidence is also being gathered as to whether Furqan was also involved in setting two buses on fire at Mata Mandir Road on the day of the violence." An officer posted in the Special Investigation Cell of the Delhi Police Crime Branch, further told IANS, "Furqan was identified long back. His address was also found. Just that the team was waiting for the right time to arrest him. On Thursday, Furqan was called to the Jamia Nagar police station and was arrested." Cases were registered in Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony police stations in connection with the violence against CAA in Jamia Nagar area of South East District last month. According to sources, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan led a protest against Furqan's arrest at Jamia Nagar police station on Friday. <br> <br>Meanwhile, Furqan's family members have denied the charges and said that he has nothing to do with the violence. (Sanjeev Kumar Singh Chauhan can be reached at sanjeev.c@ians.in)