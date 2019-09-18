Jamiat hails SC move to finish Ayodhya case hearing by Oct 18

"We have all along welcomed the verdict by courts. We are confident that in this matter too the court will dispense justice, which will be based on legal merit rather than the foundation of faith," Jamiat head Maulana Arshad Madani said here on Wednesday.

On an earlier remark of the court that "the Ayodhya controversy is solely a battle for possesion of land, which the political parties have converted into a Hindu-Muslim fight," Madani said such controversies were a blot on the Hindu-Muslim brotherhood in the country.

It should be settled legally so that in the future there was no recurrence of such type of incidents, he added. The Supreme Court on Wednesday said all parties should make an effort to conclude the case by October 18. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will retire on November 18.