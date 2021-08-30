Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind appeals to non-Muslims not to send girls to co-ed schools

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) The President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH), Arshad Madani, has appealed to all non-Muslims not to send their daughters to co-educational schools to save them from ‘obscenity, while emphasising on schooling of girls in separate schools.

In a press statement issued on Monday after the working committee meeting of the JUH, Madani said, "Immorality and obscenity is not a teaching of any religion. It has been condemned in every religion of the world because these are the things which spread misbehaviour in the society. Therefore, we will also ask our non-Muslim brothers to refrain from giving co-education to their daughters to keep them away from immorality and misbehaviour, and to set up separate educational institutions for them."