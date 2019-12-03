Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind files review petition against Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Monday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its verdict in Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case.

Speaking at a press conference, Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani said: "It is said under the law that the judgement can be reviewed within 30 days. It is our legal right. It is a religious matter. So the working committee decides to file a review petition. So, we filed our review petition today."



On November 9, the apex court had awarded the disputed land to the deity Ram Lalla and asked the Centre and the state government to give the Sunni Waqf Board a five-acre plot in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

The Jamiat chief said: "The Supreme Court's judgement states that there is no evidence to suggest that the masjid was built or not built after destroying the temple. So when the court is saying that there is no evidence that the masjid was built by destroying the temple, so it gives a boost to the argument of ownership of masjid for Muslims." (ANI)

