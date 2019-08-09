Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh to become Union Territories on Oct 31

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The Central government on Friday issued notification stating that Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will come into existence as separate Union Territories on October 31.

As per the Gazette notification issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Jammu and Kashmir Affairs, "In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (a) of Section 2 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019), the Central government hereby appoints the 31st day of October 2019, as the appointed day for the purpose of the said Act".



Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind had given his assent to The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

Jammu and Kashmir was earlier this week stripped of its special status and reconstituted into two Union Territories -- Ladakh without legislature and Jammu and Kashmir with the legislature.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 and the resolution revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was passed by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha with an overwhelming majority. (ANI)