Jammu: BSF jawans brave chilly winters in RS Pura sector to protect borders

RS Pura (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Irrespective of the harsh weather conditions and freezing temperature, the Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers are dedicatedly performing their duty of vigilantly guarding the international borders at the RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

During winter season each year, the region is engulfed by a thick blanket of fog making the situation challenging for the brave security personnel to keep round the clock vigil in the area to prevent infiltration."We do face problems in winters as the area gets covered by a thick blanket of fog. Because of us, people are able to sleep peacefully. We have to guard this border throughout the year and cannot take a break because of the season. The temperature sometimes reaches below zero degrees," said a BSF jawan while speaking to ANI."We have to take care of the border and it is our national duty," said another BSF soldier.Pakistan has often attempted to make use of adverse weather conditions to push infiltrators to India considering which the vigil at international borders remains tight throughout the year.According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), today and tomorrow, the sky will partly be cloudy with the minimum and maximum temperatures oscillating between 8 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius. (ANI)