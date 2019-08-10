Jammu: Schools re-open after five days

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Normalcy was restored in Jammu on Saturday as the city woke up to the familiar sight of young children racing to school.

Many children along with their parents and grandparents were seen waiting for their school buses and vans to arrive.



Yesterday, the District Magistrate of Jammu had withdrawn section 144 of CrPC, which prohibits an assembly of more than four people, which was imposed in the district five days ago.

"The order dated August 5 issued under section 144 CrPC, within Municipal Limits of Jammu district is hereby withdrawn," read the order issued by Sushma Chauhan, District Magistrate, Jammu.

As per the order, all schools, colleges and academic institutions that are closed can resume functioning normally from Saturday.

Section 144 was imposed in the backdrop of whittling down of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs--Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI