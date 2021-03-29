Jammu and Kashmir government organises cultural event in Srinagar

The event will end on April 14.The program had Kashmiri famous singer Gulzar Ganie performing folk songs and it also included cultural dance performances of the state. A large number of people came to listen to Ganie.With the commencement of the tourist season, such cultural programs are also being conducted at many other tourist spots to boost tourism in the Kashmir Valley.GN Itoo, Director, Tourism Kashmir said, "After the pandemic induced shut down, tourism activities have resumed, we also started our promotional activities. Today at this park we have organised a musical cum cultural program, we have called our prominent folk musicians to perform here. Programs will also be conducted at Dal lake, Tulip garden and Mughal gardens.""Today's program is a tourism promotional activity. I have full confidence that people will enjoy the cultural activities and musical program, and they will be properly following COVID-19 guidelines. We have made arrangements for thermal scanning and masks," he added.He also said that volunteers would be monitoring people to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are followed during the event."Tourists, guests enjoy the culture, cuisine, handicrafts, music and they will act as ambassadors for Jammu Kashmir tourism. Such programs will be conducted at Gulmarg, Doodhpathri, Pahalgam and Sonamarg," he further said.Gulzar Gania, a folk singer, said, "The program today was conducted at Zabarwan but it will be conducted at different places. Folk music, light music, Sufiyaana and Kashmiri traditional music will be performed in the coming days.""The program will be held for around three hours every day. Such programs create employment for a lot of people and it is very good for the artist community," he further saidOmar Gulzar, a local, said, "It was a very good feeling to be part of the event after sitting at home for almost two years as part of lockdown. Many programmes are to follow. The tourism department has done good work. Many tourists are coming. Such programs should be happening."Hayat Warsi, another local, said, "Today Sufiyaana music was performed, It was very good. Such programs will attract many more tourists here." (ANI)