Jammu Police foils bid to smuggle weapons, explosives into Kashmir valley, one held

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 12 (ANI): The Jammu Police on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle weapons and explosives to the Kashmir valley and recovered a pistol and two hand grenades from a truck driver in Jammu.



The driver has been arrested, said the police.

According to the Jammu Police, in the initial probe, the driver divulged that this consignment of weapons and grenades were dropped by drone from across the border to be taken to Kashmir.

A statement issued by the Jammu Police read, "The Jammu Police foiled a bid of smuggling weapon, explosives recovering the same from a truck driver in the vicinity of Jammu city."

According to the police, a team of police laid a mobile vehicle checking naka at Purmandal morh under the jurisdiction of Gangyal police station when a truck was signalled to stop for frisking.

The driver of the vehicle, however, tried to avoid the checking by giving excuses which led to suspicion after which the vehicle was put to thorough frisking, said the police.

"One pistol and two hand grenades were recovered from the vehicle after which driver identified as Muntazir Manzoor son of Manzoor Ahmed Bhat resident of Prischoo Pulwama has

Been arrested," the police said.

"In the initial investigation, the driver has so far divulged that this consignment of weapon, grenades were dropped by drone from across the border and handlers from across tasked him to carry this consignment up to Kashmir valley," it added. (ANI)





