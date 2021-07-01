Jammu Power Development employee arrested on bribery charges

A CBI spokesperson said that Kumar was arrested for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 from the complainant.

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Thursday, said that it has arrested Pawan Kumar, an employee of Power Development Department posted at Jammu in connection with an alleged graft case.

The agency registered the case against the employee, working in the office of AEE, Power Development Department, Sub-Division-III, Jammu on the allegations that he demanded bribe for providing connection to main electric supply and updating records of installed electric meter in the name of the complainant.

It was further alleged that the complainant had applied for installation of electric meter at his residence, in December 2019 and the electric meter was installed but connection to main electric supply was not provided and also name of the complainant was not updated in the records. The complainant contacted the accused who demanded bribe of Rs 6,000 for processing his file.

The agency laid a trap and the accused was caught red-handed while demanding & accepting bribe of Rs 6,000.

--IANS

