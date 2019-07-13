Jammu ropeway to open for public by July end

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 14 (ANI): The service of the much-awaited Jammu ropeway, which is expected to give a major boost to tourism in the region, will be open for public by the end of July.

Speaking to ANI, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta said the final trial of the ropeway has been done.

"The final trial is done, with the grace of the Goddess, we will open the ropeway for the public by the end of this month. It will boost tourism in the area," he said.Jammu ropeway, which is considered as a dream project of the people in the region, will start from Bahu Fort and will go till Peer Kho, via the Maha Maya temple.The ropeway will provide a scenic beauty of nature to thousands of tourists or pilgrims who visit Vaishno Devi, Raghunath temple and Bahu Fort.Rejoiced with the development of the tourist destination, locals believe that the project will bring more business opportunities and employment in the area."It will be very beneficial for us as it will give us an opportunity for business and employment. The nearby attractions will also become famous as visitors will get a chance to visit their easily," one of the locals said.While treks, cars and bike rides could be suitable options, the aerial view of clouds and the sunset is an unmatchable experience, which is made possible through the ropeway. (ANI)