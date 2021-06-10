Jammu sizzles at 42.7 C, Srinagar 34: Hottest this season

Srinagar, June 10 (IANS) With 34.7 and 42.7 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature, twin capitals, Srinagar and Jammu experienced the hottest day of the season on Wednesday as the meteorological (MET) department forecast light rain on Friday and Saturday.
An official of the MET department said, "Srinagar and Jammu witnessed the hottest day of this season so far as the maximum temperature rose to 34.7 and 42.7 in these cities respectively yesterday.
"We are expecting a wet spell for two days beginning on Friday".
Srinagar had 19.2, Pahalgam 11.3 and Gulmarg 13.6 as the minimum temperature on Thursday.
Leh town of Ladakh had 14.1, Kargil 10.2 and Drass 6.4 as the night's lowest temperature.
Katra 28.2, Batote 21.4, Banihal 19.5 and Bhaderwah 19.7 as the minimum temperature.
--IANS
sq/in