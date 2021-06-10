Jammu sizzles at 42.7 C, Srinagar 34: Hottest this season

Srinagar, June 10 (IANS) With 34.7 and 42.7 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature, twin capitals, Srinagar and Jammu experienced the hottest day of the season on Wednesday as the meteorological (MET) department forecast light rain on Friday and Saturday.

