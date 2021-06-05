Jammu-Srinagar highway accident toll rises to 5 (Ld)

Jammu, June 5 (IANS) Five people were killed and one injured on Saturday in a road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district.

Police said a vehicle went out of the driver's control around 9.30 a.m. in Digdole area.

"The vehicle dropped into the Bisleri Nallah in Digdole area. Six persons were on board when the accident took place.