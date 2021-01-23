Jammu-Srinagar highway closed again due to snowfall

The highway which was opened for one-way traffic from Jammu to Srinagar on Saturday has been closed due to snowfall near Jawahar Tunnel.

Srinagar, Jan 23 (IANS) After opening for a few hours on Saturday, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been closed again due to heavy snowfall, officials said.

Many vehicles, mostly trucks, with essential supplies which had already left for Kashmir from Jammu are stranded on the highway.

The road has closed even as the Met department has forecast another round of snowfall in Kashmir over the weekend.

The highway was thrown open for one-way traffic with the construction of a Bailey bridge on January 16 after being closed for a week due to the collapse of the bridge at Kela Morh near Ramban, 150 kilometres from Jammu.

The highway is the main road link connecting the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country. It is considered the lifeline of Kashmir as trucks laden with essential supplies for Kashmir pass through the highway.

The Mughal Road which is the second road link connecting Kashmir valley with the Jammu region is also closed due to snow accumulation.

