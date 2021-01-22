Jammu-Srinagar Highway to open for one-way traffic

"Tomorrow on 23-01-2021, subject to fair weather and better road condition, only one way traffic shall be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar including Ramban-Banihal," traffic police said.

Jammu, Jan 22 (IANS) After remaining closed for vehicular traffic on Friday due to maintenance and repair work, the Srinagar-Jammu national highway will open for one way traffic from Jammu to Srinagar on Saturday, officials said.

The road was thrown open for a one-way traffic with the installation of a bailey bridge on Jamuary 16 after remaining closed for a week due to the collapse of a bridge at Kela Morh near Ramban, 150 km from Jammu.

The highway is the main road link connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country. It is the lifeline of Kashmir. Trucks laden with essential supplies for Kashmir pass through the highway.

The Mughal road which is a second road link connecting Kashmir valley with the Jammu region is closed due to snow accumulation.

--IANS

