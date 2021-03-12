Jammu-Srinagar Highway to remain close on Saturday

"There will no vehicular movement on March 13 i.e. Saturday from either side on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in view of inclement weather prediction issued by MeT department," traffic police said.

Srinagar, March 12 (IANS) The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which was closed due to maintenance on Friday, will remain close on Saturday also due to incessant rains, officials said.

In case the weather conditions improve, the decision will be taken on Saturday after assessing the condition of the roads, the police added.

The highway was closed several times during the winter due to snowfall and landslides triggered by rains.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir as it connects the Valley with the rest part of the country. Kashmir bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through this highway only.

The Mughal road which is a second road link connecting Kashmir with the Jammu region through Bafliaz in the Poonch district is closed due to snow accumulation.

--IANS

