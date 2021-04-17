Jammu-Srinagar highway to remain closed on Sunday

Srinagar, April 17 (IANS) The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway will remain closed for vehicular traffic on Sunday in view of the inclement weather and landslides triggered by incessant rain, said the state traffic police.

The traffic police said on Sunday no vehicular movement would be allowed from either side on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in view of the inclement weather, landslides and falling stones at several places and continuous rain on NH-44.