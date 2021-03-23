Jammu-Srinagar Highway to remain closed on Wednesday

Jammu, March 23 (IANS) The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway will remain closed for the vehicular traffic on Wednesday in view of inclement weather and landslides triggered by incessant rains, the traffic police said.

The traffic police said that no vehicular movement shall be allowed on Wednesday from the either side on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in view of the inclement weather prediction issued by MeT department for next 24 hours and massive landslides at Cafeteria Morh/Sitaram Passi/Digdol, shooting stones at several places, mudslides at Sherbibi/Shabanbass and continuous raining on NH-44.