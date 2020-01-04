Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed due to landslide in Ramban district

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): After being opened for a few hours, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was once again closed for traffic on Saturday due to a landslide in Ramban district.

The 300-km long National Highway (NH-44) remained closed for the third consecutive day today, affecting vehicular traffic.

The road remained blocked due to a landslide in Digdol on Wednesday night. According to Inspector General of Police (Traffic), Alok Kumar, about 1,500 trucks and about 30 to 35 Light Motor Vehicles are stranded between Digdol and Nowgam in Banihal, 4,000 trucks are stranded between Mir Bazar, Quazigund and Lower Munda while as many as 2,900 trucks are stranded in the Udhampur sector.



Kumar also said that the debris clearing operation has been hampered by stones which keep falling intermittently.

It has also been drizzling since last evening and any increase could result in more landslides, which could further affect the road clearing operation. (ANI)

