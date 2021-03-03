Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed

Jammu, March 3 (IANS) The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic on Wednesday due to a landslide that blocked the road near Banihal, officials said.

An official said the highway was blocked by the landslide during the night.

The highway has remained mostly open for one-way traffic this winter. The vehicles from Srinagar to Jammu were scheduled to move on the highway on Wednesday.