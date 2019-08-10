Jammu University: Date for applying to nursing courses extended to Aug 20

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The date for filling online application forms for admission in nursing courses has been extended to August 20 by the University of Jammu on Saturday.

"The last date for filling the online application form for admission to BSc Nursing and post-basic BSc Nursing courses has been extended up to August 20 with the prescribed late fee," Director, Colleges Development Council, University of Jammu said.



Earlier today, the university reopened after remaining closed for more than five days.

This university was closed after President Ram Nath Kovind on August 5 came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Applicable to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019.

The Centre also declared Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory with the legislature.

Under the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organisation Bill, Ladakh will be taken out of the state and will be a Union Territory without legislature. (ANI)

